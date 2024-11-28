Targeted Threats: Safety Concerns for Trump's Team

In a tense week for the administration of President-elect Donald Trump, key cabinet picks have been subjected to bomb threats and swatting incidents, a form of harassment involving false police reports, escalating safety concerns. Transition team spokesperson Karoline Leavitt confirmed the threats and stated law enforcement's swift actions in safeguarding those targeted.

Elise Stefanik, Trump's nominee for U.N. ambassador, and Lee Zeldin, picked to lead the EPA, both reported being threat targets. The FBI acknowledged numerous incidents affecting incoming administration officials and is collaborating with partners to address these security risks.

The threats have prompted reactions from law enforcement and political leaders. A White House spokesperson reiterated President Joe Biden's firm stance against political violence. These incidents come in the wake of an assassination attempt on Trump in Pennsylvania months ago, raising alarm over the security of political figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)