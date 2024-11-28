Biden's Last Stand: $725M Weapons Package for Ukraine

The Biden administration is gearing up to send a $725 million weapons package to Ukraine, sources revealed on Wednesday. This move aims to strengthen Kyiv's defenses before President-elect Trump assumes office in January. The package includes an assortment of anti-tank weapons, landmines, and ammunition for HIMARS artillery systems.

Included in the package may be controversial cluster munitions, typically used in GMLRS rockets launched by HIMARS, according to a notification seen by Reuters. Officials indicated that Congress might receive the formal notification of the package as soon as Monday, though specifics could still change.

The weaponry marks a substantial increase from past aid packages, utilizing Biden's Presidential Drawdown Authority. With more than $4 billion in authorized funds remaining, the U.S. aims to support Ukraine amid rapid advancements by Russian forces. Concurrently, Trump announced the appointment of Keith Kellogg as a special envoy to address the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)