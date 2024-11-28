Left Menu

Biden's Last Stand: $725M Weapons Package for Ukraine

The Biden administration is preparing a $725 million weapons package for Ukraine to counter Russian advances. The package, which may include controversial landmines and cluster munitions, is a significant increase in aid, aiming to strengthen Ukraine's defense before President-elect Trump takes office in January.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 05:01 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 05:01 IST
Biden's Last Stand: $725M Weapons Package for Ukraine

The Biden administration is gearing up to send a $725 million weapons package to Ukraine, sources revealed on Wednesday. This move aims to strengthen Kyiv's defenses before President-elect Trump assumes office in January. The package includes an assortment of anti-tank weapons, landmines, and ammunition for HIMARS artillery systems.

Included in the package may be controversial cluster munitions, typically used in GMLRS rockets launched by HIMARS, according to a notification seen by Reuters. Officials indicated that Congress might receive the formal notification of the package as soon as Monday, though specifics could still change.

The weaponry marks a substantial increase from past aid packages, utilizing Biden's Presidential Drawdown Authority. With more than $4 billion in authorized funds remaining, the U.S. aims to support Ukraine amid rapid advancements by Russian forces. Concurrently, Trump announced the appointment of Keith Kellogg as a special envoy to address the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Erupts: Vice President Sara Duterte Under Police Scrutiny

Controversy Erupts: Vice President Sara Duterte Under Police Scrutiny

 Global
2
Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

 Portugal
3
New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

 Global
4
Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024