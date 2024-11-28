Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

In a pivotal legal ruling, a divided U.S. Court of Appeals has temporarily blocked the Biden administration from dismantling Texas's razor-wire border fence, which the state claims is essential to deterring illegal immigration.

The 2-1 decision from the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals allows Texas, led by a Republican government, to seek legal action against the federal government without needing to remove barriers placed along the Rio Grande.

The ruling has intensified disputes between state and federal authorities over immigration enforcement, with Texas asserting property rights while the federal government forewarns of complications in enforcing immigration laws.

