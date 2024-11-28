Left Menu

Parliament Standoff: Adani Bribery Allegations Ignite Political Storm in India

The Indian Parliament's sessions on Thursday were disrupted by opposition protests demanding a discussion on bribery allegations involving the Adani Group. U.S. authorities accuse Gautam Adani and associates of orchestrating a $265 million bribery scheme. The opposition accuses Prime Minister Modi of favoritism, a claim he denies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 12:38 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 12:16 IST
Representative image (Photo/adanienterprises.com) Image Credit: ANI

Turmoil engulfed the Indian Parliament on Thursday as sessions were suspended following protests from opposition lawmakers. They were seeking urgent discussions on bribery allegations leveled against the Adani Group, a prominent business conglomerate.

U.S. authorities have charged Gautam Adani, his nephew Sagar Adani, and Vneet S. Jaain, managing director of Adani Green, with orchestrating a $265 million bribery scheme to secure Indian solar power contracts. They are also accused of misleading U.S. investors during fundraising activities.

The opposition in India, led by the Congress party, claims Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shield Adani by stalling investigations. BJP denies these claims, insisting the law should take its course. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi, a Congress leader, demands the arrest of Gautam Adani.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

