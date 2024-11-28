Parliament Standoff: Adani Bribery Allegations Ignite Political Storm in India

Turmoil engulfed the Indian Parliament on Thursday as sessions were suspended following protests from opposition lawmakers. They were seeking urgent discussions on bribery allegations leveled against the Adani Group, a prominent business conglomerate.

U.S. authorities have charged Gautam Adani, his nephew Sagar Adani, and Vneet S. Jaain, managing director of Adani Green, with orchestrating a $265 million bribery scheme to secure Indian solar power contracts. They are also accused of misleading U.S. investors during fundraising activities.

The opposition in India, led by the Congress party, claims Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shield Adani by stalling investigations. BJP denies these claims, insisting the law should take its course. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi, a Congress leader, demands the arrest of Gautam Adani.

