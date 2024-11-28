Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Takes Oath: A New Era for Congress

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, at 52, has sworn in as a Lok Sabha MP, joining her family members in Parliament. Her entry comes at a challenging time for Congress. Known for her charismatic campaigning, she's anticipated to revitalize the party's standing in Indian politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 13:00 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 13:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, a prominent leader from the Congress party, has officially begun her tenure as a Lok Sabha MP. Becoming an elected representative marks a significant moment five years after she commenced her political journey.

Displaying a copy of the Constitution during her oath ceremony, Priyanka joins her mother Sonia and brother Rahul in this family political dynasty. The ceremony took place amidst supportive chants from fellow Congress members, signifying hope for the party's rejuvenation.

Priyanka's entrance into Parliament arrives as the Congress faces setbacks in recent state elections. Her role as a star campaigner and strategist is seen as pivotal in revitalizing the party's outlook. Her engaging persona and potential impact on Congress's future dynamics add intrigue to India's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

