Drama Unfolds in Bihar Assembly: Seat Scuffle Sparks Outrage

Tensions rose sharply in the Bihar assembly on Thursday due to an incident involving opposition MLA Bhai Virendra, who threatened to occupy the chief minister's reserved seat, provoking anger from the Speaker.

The commotion began after the chief minister exited post-Question Hour, prompting RJD leader Alok Mehta to object to seating arrangements for defected MLAs now aligned with the ruling side. His protest, alongside others, led to a chaotic session.

The Speaker, Nand Kishor Yadav, attempted to restore order, warning opposition members that their comments would not be recorded and summoned marshals before deciding to adjourn proceedings. Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav later expressed discontent over delays in addressing their petition for the disqualification of defectors.

