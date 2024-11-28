Left Menu

Hemant Soren to be Sworn in as Jharkhand's 14th Chief Minister Amid Grand Ceremony

Akhilesh Yadav and other prominent leaders gather in Ranchi for Hemant Soren's swearing-in as Jharkhand's 14th Chief Minister. Following a victorious election, Soren's JMM-led INDIA alliance marks the first incumbent government to return to power in Jharkhand, securing 56 seats in the assembly.

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav landed in Ranchi on Thursday for the swearing-in ceremony of Hemant Soren, the Chief Minister-designate of Jharkhand. Expressing gratitude to voters, Yadav emphasized the triumph's importance for both Soren and the INDIA alliance, suggesting it signals positive change for the country.

Hemant Soren is set to take the oath as Jharkhand's 14th Chief Minister, following the JMM-led alliance's success in the state assembly elections. This victory marks a historic moment as no incumbent government in Jharkhand has previously returned to power after completing a full five-year term. The ceremony is expected to see attendance from Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and KC Venugopal, among others.

Earlier this week, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal confirmed his presence at the event, calling Soren's electoral victory "very inspiring." The Chief Minister-designate, alongside his wife Kalpana Soren, also recently met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) led the INDIA alliance to secure 56 seats in the 81-member assembly. Specifically, the JMM claimed 34 seats, while allies contributed 22 more: the Congress with 16, the RJD with four, and the CPI-ML with two. Meanwhile, the BJP-led NDA managed only 24 seats, with the BJP winning 21 and its allies, including the AJSU party, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), and JD-U, capturing a single seat each. Additionally, the Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha won a seat with its leader, Jairam Kumar Mahato, triumphing in the Dumri constituency.

