CPI(M) Raises Alarm Over Religious Tensions in Bangladesh

The CPI(M) expressed concerns about the safety of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh. The party urged Bangladesh's interim government to act promptly against fundamentalist forces. In India, the CPI(M) denounced Hindutva forces for exacerbating communal tensions through incendiary propaganda, harming both nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 15:21 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 15:15 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, the CPI(M) voiced its apprehension regarding the security of Hindus and other minority groups in Bangladesh, highlighting the detrimental effects of religious divisive politics on both Bangladesh and India.

The party stressed the urgency for Bangladesh's interim government to take immediate action against fundamentalist forces, which have been stoking communal tensions and initiating attacks.

In India, the CPI(M) criticized Hindutva elements for spreading incendiary propaganda, accusing them of inciting hostility and endangering communal harmony. The party stated that such actions are detrimental to peace in both countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

