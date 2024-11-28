CPI(M) Raises Alarm Over Religious Tensions in Bangladesh

On Thursday, the CPI(M) voiced its apprehension regarding the security of Hindus and other minority groups in Bangladesh, highlighting the detrimental effects of religious divisive politics on both Bangladesh and India.

The party stressed the urgency for Bangladesh's interim government to take immediate action against fundamentalist forces, which have been stoking communal tensions and initiating attacks.

In India, the CPI(M) criticized Hindutva elements for spreading incendiary propaganda, accusing them of inciting hostility and endangering communal harmony. The party stated that such actions are detrimental to peace in both countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)