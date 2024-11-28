Left Menu

Shiv Sena Protests Against Anti-Hindu Violence in Bangladesh

The Jammu wing of the Shiv Sena staged a demonstration protesting violent attacks on Hindus and temples in Bangladesh. Led by Manish Sahani, protesters urged Prime Minister Modi to intervene for the safety of minorities in Bangladesh, raising concerns over continuous fundamentalist violence.

Updated: 28-11-2024 16:41 IST
Tensions rose in Jammu as the Shiv Sena took to the streets, protesting against the violence targeting Hindus and temples in Bangladesh. The demonstration, led by Manish Sahani, saw spirited chants against these 'barbaric acts' and calls for urgent intervention by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Protesters asserted that the violence, which has left over 50 Hindus injured, merited not just national but international attention. Sahani particularly highlighted the absence of safety for Hindu religious sites, including the ISKCON temple, accusing fundamentalist groups like Jamaat of orchestrating the attacks.

Sahani and other religious leaders demanded swift action, urging Bangladesh's Prime Minister to spotlight these human rights violations on the global stage. The protest underscored the acute concerns regarding minority safety in the region.

