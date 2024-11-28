Shiv Sena Protests Against Anti-Hindu Violence in Bangladesh

Tensions rose in Jammu as the Shiv Sena took to the streets, protesting against the violence targeting Hindus and temples in Bangladesh. The demonstration, led by Manish Sahani, saw spirited chants against these 'barbaric acts' and calls for urgent intervention by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Protesters asserted that the violence, which has left over 50 Hindus injured, merited not just national but international attention. Sahani particularly highlighted the absence of safety for Hindu religious sites, including the ISKCON temple, accusing fundamentalist groups like Jamaat of orchestrating the attacks.

Sahani and other religious leaders demanded swift action, urging Bangladesh's Prime Minister to spotlight these human rights violations on the global stage. The protest underscored the acute concerns regarding minority safety in the region.

