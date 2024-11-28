Left Menu

Hemant Soren Sworn in as Jharkhand's 14th Chief Minister

Hemant Soren took the oath as Jharkhand's Chief Minister following an electoral victory by the JMM-led alliance. The ceremony in Ranchi featured notable leaders like Mamata Banerjee and Rahul Gandhi. This marks the first time a re-elected government returns after a full term in Jharkhand.

In a significant political development, Hemant Soren, the executive president of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), was sworn in as the 14th Chief Minister of Jharkhand. The ceremonious event took place in Ranchi on Thursday, symbolizing the triumph of the JMM-led alliance in the Assembly elections.

The ceremony, witnessed by numerous key political figures, including Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, saw West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin in attendance. RJD's Tejashwi Yadav and Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav also graced the occasion.

Notably, AAP's national convener Arvind Kejriwal, accompanied by his wife Sunita Kejriwal, and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, were present to witness the historic event. This marks a historic return to power for an incumbent government in Jharkhand following a full five-year term.

Prior to the oath ceremony, Soren interacted with attendees at Morabadi Ground in Ranchi. He had earlier tendered his resignation to Governor Santosh Gangwar on November 24, subsequently staking a claim to form the government.

The JMM-led coalition, part of the INDIA bloc, secured a decisive victory with 56 out of 81 assembly seats. The BJP-led NDA managed to win just 24 seats. This election result marks a pivotal moment in Jharkhand's political landscape. (ANI)

