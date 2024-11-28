Controversy Erupts Over Waqf Amendment Bill 2024

The Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 has sparked significant opposition, particularly from Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Awadhesh Prasad, who has publicly criticized the bill, emphasizing the historical role of Waqf in providing crucial services such as education, food, and clothing to underprivileged children. Prasad firmly stated that any interference with these properties would be unacceptable.

He argued that many poor children gain education, sustenance, and livelihood opportunities due to Waqf, suggesting that the ruling BJP's intentions appear suspicious. Prasad warned against any amendments that might negatively impact Waqf, stressing its importance in protecting and supporting millions in India. As protests continue, the West Bengal Jamiat-e-Ulama organized demonstrations against the proposed bill.

Maulana Siddiqullah Chowdhury, leading the Jamiat-e-Ulama, expressed strong objections, accusing the government of violating constitutional rights and targeting Muslim-owned properties. Calling for the withdrawal of the bill, Chowdhury highlighted broader concerns over the proposed changes, asserting that such measures aim to weaken the community. Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha has extended the Joint Parliamentary Committee's review period, with a report expected by the 2025 budget session.

(With inputs from agencies.)