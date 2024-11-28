Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Waqf Amendment Bill 2024

Opposition mounts against the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024, with Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad and West Bengal Jamiat-e-Ulama protesting the government's interference in Waqf properties. Critics argue the amendment threatens essential services provided by Waqf for underprivileged children and undermines constitutional principles, calling for its withdrawal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 18:09 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 18:09 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Waqf Amendment Bill 2024
Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 has sparked significant opposition, particularly from Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Awadhesh Prasad, who has publicly criticized the bill, emphasizing the historical role of Waqf in providing crucial services such as education, food, and clothing to underprivileged children. Prasad firmly stated that any interference with these properties would be unacceptable.

He argued that many poor children gain education, sustenance, and livelihood opportunities due to Waqf, suggesting that the ruling BJP's intentions appear suspicious. Prasad warned against any amendments that might negatively impact Waqf, stressing its importance in protecting and supporting millions in India. As protests continue, the West Bengal Jamiat-e-Ulama organized demonstrations against the proposed bill.

Maulana Siddiqullah Chowdhury, leading the Jamiat-e-Ulama, expressed strong objections, accusing the government of violating constitutional rights and targeting Muslim-owned properties. Calling for the withdrawal of the bill, Chowdhury highlighted broader concerns over the proposed changes, asserting that such measures aim to weaken the community. Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha has extended the Joint Parliamentary Committee's review period, with a report expected by the 2025 budget session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024