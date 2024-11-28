Left Menu

BJP's Strategic Leadership: Eyes, Ears, and Experiments Unveiled

The BJP's top leadership employs a strategic approach with '10,000 eyes and 20,000 ears' to make decisions, often opting for surprising choices in leadership, as seen in states like Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Maharashtra's CM choice could follow a similar pattern with the focus on new-generation leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 28-11-2024 18:29 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 18:29 IST
The BJP's leadership strategy is likened to having '10,000 eyes and 20,000 ears,' according to party leader Chandrakant Patil. This approach suggests a networked intelligence system that observes and analyzes political landscapes continuously.

Recent state elections in Maharashtra saw the Mahayuti, an alliance led by BJP, secure a significant victory. However, the appointment of the Chief Minister remains undecided, reflecting BJP's unpredictable leadership selection, as observed in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

A key meeting took place in Delhi among top BJP figures, signaling potential shifts in leadership selection. Despite expectations of Devendra Fadnavis to assume the role, the party remains open to exploring new-generation candidates, indicating a broader strategy of leadership experimentation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

