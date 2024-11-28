Stalemate in Ukraine Talks: Putin Sticks to June Demands

On Thursday, President Vladimir Putin declared that there were no preconditions to initiating peace talks with Ukraine, reaffirming earlier conditions laid out in June. Despite the offer for dialogue, Putin's terms remain unchanged.

Back in June, Putin stated that Russia would conclude its military operations in Ukraine if Kyiv renounced its NATO ambitions. Additionally, he demanded that Ukraine cede control over four provinces that Moscow has claimed.

Kyiv has categorically dismissed these demands, labeling them as an unacceptable surrender. The impasse continues as neither side appears willing to budge on their respective positions.

