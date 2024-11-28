Left Menu

Putin's Warning: Nuclear Tensions Rise Over Ukraine's Ambitions

Russian President Vladimir Putin warns that Russia will use all available weapons if Ukraine acquires nuclear arms. Amid reports that U.S. President Joe Biden might consider arming Ukraine, Putin emphasizes the violation of non-proliferation commitments. Tension over nuclear capabilities persists following Ukraine's disarmament under the Budapest Memorandum.

Updated: 28-11-2024 19:41 IST
In a stark warning, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Russia is prepared to use all weapons at its disposal if Ukraine obtains nuclear arms. This announcement follows claims by unidentified Western officials suggesting the U.S. might arm Ukraine ahead of President Joe Biden's departure from office.

During a press conference in Kazakhstan, Putin emphasized that turning Ukraine into a nuclear power would breach non-proliferation agreements. While he dismissed the likelihood of Ukraine developing nuclear weapons, he raised concerns about the potential for a 'dirty bomb,' which could trigger a decisive Russian response.

Ukraine relinquished its nuclear arsenal post-Soviet Union collapse under the Budapest Memorandum, receiving security guarantees from several nations. However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy argues this left Ukraine vulnerable and advocates for NATO membership, a stance Russia opposes.

