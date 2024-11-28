Left Menu

Lebanon's Political Crossroads: Will Joseph Aoun Lead the Way?

Lebanon's parliament has renewed the term of army chief Joseph Aoun, a potential presidential candidate amid the political gridlock in the country. The decision comes after a ceasefire affecting Hezbollah, and with international assistance expected. Aoun's presidential prospects face mixed reactions due to his international ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 28-11-2024 19:46 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 19:46 IST
Lebanon's Political Crossroads: Will Joseph Aoun Lead the Way?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Lebanon's political landscape witnessed a significant move as the parliament extended the term of army chief Joseph Aoun, depicting him as a potential candidate for the presidency. The decision arrives during a political stalemate, with the country lacking a president since October 2022.

Marking the first assembly since a U.S.-mediated ceasefire, parliament's session tasked the Lebanese military with managing Hezbollah's withdrawal from the south. This development signifies a pivotal moment in securing Lebanon's sovereignty, with an anticipated boost in international aid to facilitate troop deployment.

Though seen as a unifying figure due to his ties with the international community, Aoun's presidential prospects remain uncertain amid skepticism from Hezbollah and its allies. Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri announced plans for a presidential election in January 2025, aiming to steer Lebanon away from internal discord.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024