Lebanon's Political Crossroads: Will Joseph Aoun Lead the Way?

Lebanon's political landscape witnessed a significant move as the parliament extended the term of army chief Joseph Aoun, depicting him as a potential candidate for the presidency. The decision arrives during a political stalemate, with the country lacking a president since October 2022.

Marking the first assembly since a U.S.-mediated ceasefire, parliament's session tasked the Lebanese military with managing Hezbollah's withdrawal from the south. This development signifies a pivotal moment in securing Lebanon's sovereignty, with an anticipated boost in international aid to facilitate troop deployment.

Though seen as a unifying figure due to his ties with the international community, Aoun's presidential prospects remain uncertain amid skepticism from Hezbollah and its allies. Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri announced plans for a presidential election in January 2025, aiming to steer Lebanon away from internal discord.

(With inputs from agencies.)