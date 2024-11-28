Detained Protests: Youth Congress Takes Stand Against Adani's Alleged Drug Links

Nearly 40 Youth Congress workers were temporarily detained near Mundra, Gujarat, for protesting against the Adani Group over a massive heroin seizure at the port in 2021. This action follows the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence's interception of 2,988 kilograms of heroin, valued at Rs 21,000 crore, from two containers at the Adani-operated Mundra port in September of that year.

Police inspector Rakesh Thummar stated that the detentions occurred because the protesters lacked police permission to demonstrate on the road. Those detained included senior Youth Congress leaders such as Indian Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib and Gujarat Pradesh Youth Congress chief Harpalsinh Chudasama. They were subsequently released following the protest.

The Youth Congress, in an official release, alleged that the BJP government and the Adani Group are complicit in smuggling drugs into Gujarat, thereby damaging the youth's future. Uday Bhanu Chib and other leaders emphasized that young people need employment opportunities rather than drugs, further asserting that Adani symbolizes corruption, harming the reputation of Bharat Mata.

