Detained Protests: Youth Congress Takes Stand Against Adani's Alleged Drug Links

Youth Congress workers were detained in Gujarat for protesting against the Adani Group following a 2021 drug seizure at Mundra port. The protest accused the BJP government and Adani of drug smuggling and harming India's youth. Leaders claimed the need for jobs, not drugs, for the country's progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhuj | Updated: 28-11-2024 21:30 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 21:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nearly 40 Youth Congress workers were temporarily detained near Mundra, Gujarat, for protesting against the Adani Group over a massive heroin seizure at the port in 2021. This action follows the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence's interception of 2,988 kilograms of heroin, valued at Rs 21,000 crore, from two containers at the Adani-operated Mundra port in September of that year.

Police inspector Rakesh Thummar stated that the detentions occurred because the protesters lacked police permission to demonstrate on the road. Those detained included senior Youth Congress leaders such as Indian Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib and Gujarat Pradesh Youth Congress chief Harpalsinh Chudasama. They were subsequently released following the protest.

The Youth Congress, in an official release, alleged that the BJP government and the Adani Group are complicit in smuggling drugs into Gujarat, thereby damaging the youth's future. Uday Bhanu Chib and other leaders emphasized that young people need employment opportunities rather than drugs, further asserting that Adani symbolizes corruption, harming the reputation of Bharat Mata.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

