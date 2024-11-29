Left Menu

Venezuela's New Law Tightens Grip on Public Office

Venezuela's National Assembly has unanimously passed a law threatening public office bans up to 60 years for supporting sanctions on the country. The legislation, part of President Maduro's regulatory crackdown, has incited widespread concern among opposition figures amid contested election outcomes.

Venezuela's New Law Tightens Grip on Public Office
On Thursday, Venezuela's National Assembly passed a law that could impose bans of up to 60 years on those supporting sanctions against the nation. The Simon Bolivar Liberator law signifies a step by President Nicolas Maduro's administration to enhance regulatory control over non-governmental organizations and social media, post the disputed presidential election in July.

The recent legislative move follows the U.S. House of Representatives' approval of the Bolivar law, intended to block the U.S. government from employing individuals with business ties to Maduro's regime. Although yet to be ratified by the U.S. Senate, President Maduro has dismissed the Bolivar law as "trash." Opposition figures frequently face temporary office bans due to their backing of sanctions and other allegations, as evidenced by Maria Corina Machado's upheld 15-year office ban in January.

Under the new law, broadcast media supporting sanctions may be shuttered, while print media could incur fines up to $51.7 million. The measure has sparked concern among opposition politicians seeking a path forward after Maduro's election victory amid calls from the opposition and international bodies for full transparency. Opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez, reported to have won the election, has fled to Spain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

