On Thursday, Venezuela's National Assembly passed a law that could impose bans of up to 60 years on those supporting sanctions against the nation. The Simon Bolivar Liberator law signifies a step by President Nicolas Maduro's administration to enhance regulatory control over non-governmental organizations and social media, post the disputed presidential election in July.

The recent legislative move follows the U.S. House of Representatives' approval of the Bolivar law, intended to block the U.S. government from employing individuals with business ties to Maduro's regime. Although yet to be ratified by the U.S. Senate, President Maduro has dismissed the Bolivar law as "trash." Opposition figures frequently face temporary office bans due to their backing of sanctions and other allegations, as evidenced by Maria Corina Machado's upheld 15-year office ban in January.

Under the new law, broadcast media supporting sanctions may be shuttered, while print media could incur fines up to $51.7 million. The measure has sparked concern among opposition politicians seeking a path forward after Maduro's election victory amid calls from the opposition and international bodies for full transparency. Opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez, reported to have won the election, has fled to Spain.

