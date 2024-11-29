Left Menu

BJP Protests Over Alleged Attacks During Bengal Pujas

BJP legislators in West Bengal staged a walkout from the Assembly after being denied the opportunity to table an adjournment motion concerning alleged attacks on religious places during recent pujas. Led by Suvendu Adhikari, the group demanded action against the state's chief minister for failing to protect citizens' religious rights.

Kolkata | Updated: 29-11-2024 14:52 IST
  • India

BJP legislators staged a walkout from the West Bengal Assembly after the Speaker rejected their proposal to discuss alleged attacks on religious sites during the recent pujas.

The Speaker, Biman Bandyopadhyay, denied the motion, stating that the issue had surfaced in previous debates, prompting BJP members, led by Suvendu Adhikari, to protest.

The dissenting lawmakers accused the state government of failing to protect citizens' religious rights and demanded the Chief Minister's resignation, asserting that their voices were being suppressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

