Kejriwal Accuses Central Government of Failing Delhi Amid Rising Crime
Arvind Kejriwal criticized the BJP-led central government for worsening law and order in Delhi, claiming the city is run by 'gangsters'. He highlighted the threat faced by businesspeople from extortion calls and questioned the activities of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Kejriwal urged accountability from the central government.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2024 17:21 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 17:21 IST
- Country:
- India
Arvind Kejriwal, AAP national convener, launched a strong critique against the BJP-led central government, accusing it of allowing Delhi to be governed by 'gangsters'.
During a legislative assembly session on rising crime rates, Kejriwal voiced concerns about rampant extortion and open shootouts, urging central accountability for notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's activities.
The session, marked by tense exchanges, saw opposition walkouts and followed a bomb blast in Rohini, heightening public safety worries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP Celebrates Jharkhand's High Voter Turnout in First Polling Phase
BJP's Ambitious Vision for Jharkhand: Prosperity Amidst Political Clash
Delhi's Pollution Crisis: AAP Under Fire from BJP
Veteran BJP Leader Harishchandra Chavan Passes Away at 74
PM Modi Rallies for BJP's Victory, Targets Congress in Maharashtra