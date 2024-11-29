Kejriwal Accuses Central Government of Failing Delhi Amid Rising Crime

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP national convener, launched a strong critique against the BJP-led central government, accusing it of allowing Delhi to be governed by 'gangsters'.

During a legislative assembly session on rising crime rates, Kejriwal voiced concerns about rampant extortion and open shootouts, urging central accountability for notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's activities.

The session, marked by tense exchanges, saw opposition walkouts and followed a bomb blast in Rohini, heightening public safety worries.

(With inputs from agencies.)