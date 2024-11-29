Left Menu

Scholz and Zelenskiy: A Renewed Commitment to Peace

Chancellor Olaf Scholz assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Germany's continued military support in a constructive conversation, following Scholz's call with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Zelenskiy appreciated the assistance, particularly in air defense, and both leaders aim to explore paths toward a just peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 17:32 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 17:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In their first official conversation since German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's discussion with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Scholz assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Germany's steadfast military support.

Scholz took to social media, stating his agreement with Zelenskiy to maintain communication to explore potential avenues for achieving a just peace. According to a German government spokesperson, the dialogue was "constructive." Zelenskiy expressed gratitude for Germany's continued military assistance, especially in air defense.

This interaction follows Scholz's recent call with Putin, his first in nearly two years, which Zelenskiy remarked had the potential to undermine international efforts to isolate the Russian leader and push for peace in Ukraine. Scholz defended his call with Putin, emphasizing the necessity of making it clear that Germany's support for Ukraine will not diminish.

