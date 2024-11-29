Scholz and Zelenskiy: A Renewed Commitment to Peace

In their first official conversation since German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's discussion with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Scholz assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Germany's steadfast military support.

Scholz took to social media, stating his agreement with Zelenskiy to maintain communication to explore potential avenues for achieving a just peace. According to a German government spokesperson, the dialogue was "constructive." Zelenskiy expressed gratitude for Germany's continued military assistance, especially in air defense.

This interaction follows Scholz's recent call with Putin, his first in nearly two years, which Zelenskiy remarked had the potential to undermine international efforts to isolate the Russian leader and push for peace in Ukraine. Scholz defended his call with Putin, emphasizing the necessity of making it clear that Germany's support for Ukraine will not diminish.

(With inputs from agencies.)