Future of the Chagos Islands: A Sovereignty Deal in Question

Mauritius Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam, newly elected, announced on Friday that he has called for an independent review of a confidential draft agreement with Britain regarding the future of the Chagos Islands.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer conveyed confidence on Thursday that the agreement, which centers on securing the future of a U.S.-British military base on Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean, will be ratified. The key component of the deal is to secure sovereignty of the Chagos Islands for Mauritius while guaranteeing a 99-year lease on the military base.

The agreement awaits ratification from both countries. Despite these reassurances, Prime Minister Ramgoolam has voiced his doubts, emphasizing that his newly formed cabinet should carefully examine the review's findings. Neither Britain's foreign ministry nor Starmer's Downing Street office has yet provided comments on the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)