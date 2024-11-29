Karnataka BJP Clash: Renukacharya's Faction vs Yatnal's Criticism

In Karnataka, a growing rift within the BJP has surfaced as former legislators, led by M P Renukacharya, have called for the expulsion of senior MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal.

Renukacharya's faction plans a rally to demonstrate their support for state President B Y Vijayendra, countering Yatnal's criticisms of the party leadership. This struggle highlights the ongoing turbulence within the party.

Amid accusations of indulging in adjustment politics with the ruling Congress, Yatnal remains defiant, condemning what he perceives as dynasty politics, a view in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stance against internal party conflicts.

