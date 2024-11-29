Left Menu

Karnataka BJP Clash: Renukacharya's Faction vs Yatnal's Criticism

A faction of former BJP legislators in Karnataka, led by M P Renukacharya, urges the removal of MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal for criticizing state BJP leadership. Renukacharya plans a rally to support state President B Y Vijayendra and counter Yatnal's influence amid ongoing party conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-11-2024 19:33 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 19:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Karnataka, a growing rift within the BJP has surfaced as former legislators, led by M P Renukacharya, have called for the expulsion of senior MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal.

Renukacharya's faction plans a rally to demonstrate their support for state President B Y Vijayendra, countering Yatnal's criticisms of the party leadership. This struggle highlights the ongoing turbulence within the party.

Amid accusations of indulging in adjustment politics with the ruling Congress, Yatnal remains defiant, condemning what he perceives as dynasty politics, a view in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stance against internal party conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

