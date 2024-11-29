Karnataka BJP Clash: Renukacharya's Faction vs Yatnal's Criticism
A faction of former BJP legislators in Karnataka, led by M P Renukacharya, urges the removal of MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal for criticizing state BJP leadership. Renukacharya plans a rally to support state President B Y Vijayendra and counter Yatnal's influence amid ongoing party conflict.
- Country:
- India
In Karnataka, a growing rift within the BJP has surfaced as former legislators, led by M P Renukacharya, have called for the expulsion of senior MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal.
Renukacharya's faction plans a rally to demonstrate their support for state President B Y Vijayendra, countering Yatnal's criticisms of the party leadership. This struggle highlights the ongoing turbulence within the party.
Amid accusations of indulging in adjustment politics with the ruling Congress, Yatnal remains defiant, condemning what he perceives as dynasty politics, a view in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stance against internal party conflicts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- Karnataka
- Renukacharya
- Yatnal
- Vijayendra
- Yediyurappa
- faction
- leadership
- conflict
- politics
ALSO READ
Kerala NCP SP President Criticizes Ajit Pawar Faction for Misusing Sharad Pawar's Image
Violence Erupts at Chevayur Cooperative Bank Polls Amid Factional Clashes
Clash at Khallar Rally: BJP Leader Accuses Shiv Sena Faction
BY Vijayendra Critiques Karnataka Governance Amid Controversy
Congress Restructures in Himachal: A New Dawn Amidst Factionalism