Left Menu

Funds Standoff in West Bengal: Political Shouting Match in Assembly

West Bengal's Panchayat Minister Pradip Majumdar and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari clashed in the assembly over the stoppage of central funds for various social schemes. Majumdar accused the Centre of withholding funds owed for schemes like MGNREGA, while Adhikari alleged financial mismanagement by the state government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 29-11-2024 19:55 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 19:55 IST
Funds Standoff in West Bengal: Political Shouting Match in Assembly
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated assembly session in West Bengal, Panchayat Minister Pradip Majumdar and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari clashed over the alleged withholding of central funds by the BJP-led government. Majumdar asserted that the Centre owed the state substantial amounts for schemes such as MGNREGA and PM Awas Yojana since 2021.

Adhikari countered by accusing the state of financial indiscipline, citing the government's inability to submit necessary utilisation certificates. He alleged the state mismanaged Rs 6.4 lakh crore and fraudulently issued 25 lakh MGNERGA job cards to ineligible individuals.

The debate intensified as the government moved a resolution demanding central funds. Despite BJP MLAs staging a walkout, the resolution passed via voice vote, underscoring the ongoing political tussle between the Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024