Funds Standoff in West Bengal: Political Shouting Match in Assembly

In a heated assembly session in West Bengal, Panchayat Minister Pradip Majumdar and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari clashed over the alleged withholding of central funds by the BJP-led government. Majumdar asserted that the Centre owed the state substantial amounts for schemes such as MGNREGA and PM Awas Yojana since 2021.

Adhikari countered by accusing the state of financial indiscipline, citing the government's inability to submit necessary utilisation certificates. He alleged the state mismanaged Rs 6.4 lakh crore and fraudulently issued 25 lakh MGNERGA job cards to ineligible individuals.

The debate intensified as the government moved a resolution demanding central funds. Despite BJP MLAs staging a walkout, the resolution passed via voice vote, underscoring the ongoing political tussle between the Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)