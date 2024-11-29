Barnier Stresses Stability Amid Budget Opposition

French Prime Minister Michel Barnier reaffirmed the necessity of stability for the nation amid growing opposition to his 2025 budget proposal. The dissent is largely fueled by Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally party, which has presented a formidable challenge.

Despite the political turbulence, Barnier remains focused on enhancing the budget framework. He acknowledged the ultimatum suggested by Le Pen's party but stood firm in his efforts to ensure fiscal stability for France.

As negotiations continue, the Prime Minister's call for stability underscores the significant pressures his administration faces both from within the government and the broader political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)