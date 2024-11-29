Maharashtra Politics: Decision on CM Face Looms Amid Speculation
Amidst swirling speculation, Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant assured that Maharashtra's caretaker CM Eknath Shinde remains committed, as the state's leadership is poised for a decision. Meetings with top political figures indicate a forthcoming conclusion on the pivotal Chief Minister role amidst the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance's recent electoral victory.
- Country:
- India
Dismissing rumors of unrest, Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant affirmed that Maharashtra's interim Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is not upset amid ongoing speculations regarding the Chief Minister's position. Samant assured that Shinde would return from his Satara visit soon, with cabinet decisions expected to follow promptly.
Reports suggesting Shinde's dissatisfaction have been labeled as media-generated, with Samant emphasizing Shinde's active involvement—even through virtual means—in party decisions. This follows Shinde's meeting with key figures, including NCP's Ajit Pawar and BJP's Amit Shah and JP Nadda, in Delhi.
Continuous dialogue among Mahayuti leaders marks progress towards finalizing the new government. BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis reiterated the alliance's unitary approach and efficiency in reaching decisions, ensuring Maharashtra's chief ministerial appointment is forthcoming after collaborative deliberations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Anurag Thakur Urges Jharkhand to Break Free from 'Infiltrator' Influence: A Call for BJP Support
Ours is 'mohabbat ki dukan', they have 'nafrat ka bazar', we can eliminate BJP's 'hate and violence' through love: Rahul Gandhi.
We are protecting Constitution, BJP trying to dump it in trash bin, alleges Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Jharkhand.
Maharashtra’s Political Battlefield: Sanjay Singh vs. BJP's Language of Division
No BJP CM in Jharkhand ever faced corruption charges or went to jail: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.