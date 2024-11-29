Left Menu

Maharashtra Politics: Decision on CM Face Looms Amid Speculation

Amidst swirling speculation, Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant assured that Maharashtra's caretaker CM Eknath Shinde remains committed, as the state's leadership is poised for a decision. Meetings with top political figures indicate a forthcoming conclusion on the pivotal Chief Minister role amidst the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance's recent electoral victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 22:38 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 22:38 IST
Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Dismissing rumors of unrest, Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant affirmed that Maharashtra's interim Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is not upset amid ongoing speculations regarding the Chief Minister's position. Samant assured that Shinde would return from his Satara visit soon, with cabinet decisions expected to follow promptly.

Reports suggesting Shinde's dissatisfaction have been labeled as media-generated, with Samant emphasizing Shinde's active involvement—even through virtual means—in party decisions. This follows Shinde's meeting with key figures, including NCP's Ajit Pawar and BJP's Amit Shah and JP Nadda, in Delhi.

Continuous dialogue among Mahayuti leaders marks progress towards finalizing the new government. BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis reiterated the alliance's unitary approach and efficiency in reaching decisions, ensuring Maharashtra's chief ministerial appointment is forthcoming after collaborative deliberations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

