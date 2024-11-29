Ukraine's NATO Bid: A Diplomatic Push Amidst Conflict

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has called on NATO to extend an invitation for Ukraine to join the alliance at a meeting in Brussels next week. His letter to NATO counterparts is part of Ukraine's strategic effort to counteract Russia's ongoing aggression.

Despite the understanding that Ukraine cannot join during wartime, Sybiha believes that extending an invitation now would undermine President Vladimir Putin's aims. He emphasized that such a move should not be seen as an escalation but as a recognition of Ukraine's inevitable membership.

Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister, Olga Stefanishyna, acknowledged the current lack of consensus among NATO members but reiterated the letter's significance as a political gesture. NATO diplomats remain cautious, awaiting the U.S. stance under President-elect Donald Trump, before any decision is made.

(With inputs from agencies.)