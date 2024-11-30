Georgia's EU Dreams Dashed Amid Protests and Political Turmoil

Thousands of demonstrators flooded the streets of Tbilisi again on Friday night, protesting the Georgian government's decision to suspend negotiations with the European Union. The protests follow the ruling Georgian Dream party's disputed electoral victory, seen as a referendum on EU membership aspirations.

President Salome Zourabichvili has publicly criticized the government's stance, accusing it of electoral fraud influenced by Russia, and aligned with European Parliament's condemnation of the elections. Protesters are calling for a re-run of the vote amid allegations of irregularities.

The Georgian Prime Minister responded to the EU's criticisms, dismissing them as blackmail, and stating Georgia would reject EU financial aid, as tensions between pro-democracy supporters and government allies with Moscow rise.

(With inputs from agencies.)