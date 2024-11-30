Left Menu

Georgia's EU Dreams Dashed Amid Protests and Political Turmoil

Thousands gather in Tbilisi protesting the Georgian government's halt on EU talks following a contested election seen as influenced by Russia. The demonstrations, met with heavy police presence and government denial, highlight tensions between Georgia's pro-EU aspirations and Russian influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tbilisi | Updated: 30-11-2024 00:31 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 00:31 IST
Georgia's EU Dreams Dashed Amid Protests and Political Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Georgia

Thousands of demonstrators flooded the streets of Tbilisi again on Friday night, protesting the Georgian government's decision to suspend negotiations with the European Union. The protests follow the ruling Georgian Dream party's disputed electoral victory, seen as a referendum on EU membership aspirations.

President Salome Zourabichvili has publicly criticized the government's stance, accusing it of electoral fraud influenced by Russia, and aligned with European Parliament's condemnation of the elections. Protesters are calling for a re-run of the vote amid allegations of irregularities.

The Georgian Prime Minister responded to the EU's criticisms, dismissing them as blackmail, and stating Georgia would reject EU financial aid, as tensions between pro-democracy supporters and government allies with Moscow rise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024