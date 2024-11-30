BJP Slams Congress for Disrespecting Constitutional Bodies
BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla criticized Congress for disrespecting constitutional institutions after leader Bhai Jagtap's derogatory remarks against the Election Commission. Jagtap refused to apologize, leading BJP's Kirit Somaiya to file complaints as tensions rise over upcoming municipal elections.
In a fierce critique, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla accused Congress of undermining constitutional institutions following derogatory remarks by Congress leader Bhai Jagtap against the Election Commission. Poonawalla condemned the Congress for what he sees as a habitual disdain for constitutional integrity, asserting it has become part of their identity.
The controversy erupted after Jagtap labeled the Election Commission a 'kutta' amidst debates over Electronic Voting Machines' (EVMs) usage. Despite criticism, Jagtap stood by his statement and refused to apologize, maintaining that India's democracy is in jeopardy due to the Election Commission's perceived partiality.
The escalating tension prompted BJP leader Kirit Somaiya to file a complaint with the Mumbai Police Commissioner and correspond with the Election Commission, insisting on action against Jagtap. Somaiya accused Congress of targeting the Election Commission out of fear of the impending Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections slated for March 2025.
