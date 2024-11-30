Left Menu

BJP Slams Congress for Disrespecting Constitutional Bodies

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla criticized Congress for disrespecting constitutional institutions after leader Bhai Jagtap's derogatory remarks against the Election Commission. Jagtap refused to apologize, leading BJP's Kirit Somaiya to file complaints as tensions rise over upcoming municipal elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 13:29 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 13:29 IST
BJP Slams Congress for Disrespecting Constitutional Bodies
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla (Fhoto/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fierce critique, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla accused Congress of undermining constitutional institutions following derogatory remarks by Congress leader Bhai Jagtap against the Election Commission. Poonawalla condemned the Congress for what he sees as a habitual disdain for constitutional integrity, asserting it has become part of their identity.

The controversy erupted after Jagtap labeled the Election Commission a 'kutta' amidst debates over Electronic Voting Machines' (EVMs) usage. Despite criticism, Jagtap stood by his statement and refused to apologize, maintaining that India's democracy is in jeopardy due to the Election Commission's perceived partiality.

The escalating tension prompted BJP leader Kirit Somaiya to file a complaint with the Mumbai Police Commissioner and correspond with the Election Commission, insisting on action against Jagtap. Somaiya accused Congress of targeting the Election Commission out of fear of the impending Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections slated for March 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024