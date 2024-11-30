Left Menu

Sharad Pawar Laments EVM Discrepancies in Maharashtra Elections

Sharad Pawar, NCP Chief, voices concerns about potential discrepancies in Maharashtra's EVM vote counts without tangible evidence, reflecting broader dissatisfaction with election integrity. The Congress party plans a national movement against the perceived partisan actions of the Election Commission. Maha Vikas Aghadi suffered electoral setbacks amid BJP's dominant performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 14:53 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 14:53 IST
Sharad Pawar Laments EVM Discrepancies in Maharashtra Elections
NCP-SP Chief Sharad Pawar (Photo/Sharad Pawar's Social Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sharad Pawar, the chief of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), expressed apprehension regarding the alleged discrepancies in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) used during the Maharashtra Assembly elections. Despite a lack of concrete evidence, Pawar claimed that the situation has caused unrest among citizens and criticized the handling of Parliamentary democracy.

The opposition has been vocal about their skepticism towards the EVM results, with some calling for recounting. However, Pawar seemed doubtful about achieving a favorable outcome, stressing the need to engage with the public to raise awareness of the electoral issues.

Parallelly, the Congress party criticized the Election Commission, accusing it of jeopardizing the integrity of elections and pledging to initiate a nationwide movement. In the state elections, the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi faced significant losses, securing minimal seats, whereas the BJP-led alliance achieved a substantial victory. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024