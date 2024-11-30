Sharad Pawar Laments EVM Discrepancies in Maharashtra Elections

Sharad Pawar, the chief of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), expressed apprehension regarding the alleged discrepancies in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) used during the Maharashtra Assembly elections. Despite a lack of concrete evidence, Pawar claimed that the situation has caused unrest among citizens and criticized the handling of Parliamentary democracy.

The opposition has been vocal about their skepticism towards the EVM results, with some calling for recounting. However, Pawar seemed doubtful about achieving a favorable outcome, stressing the need to engage with the public to raise awareness of the electoral issues.

Parallelly, the Congress party criticized the Election Commission, accusing it of jeopardizing the integrity of elections and pledging to initiate a nationwide movement. In the state elections, the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi faced significant losses, securing minimal seats, whereas the BJP-led alliance achieved a substantial victory. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)