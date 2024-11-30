Maharashtra EVM Controversy: A Call for Electoral Transparency

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole has voiced apprehensions regarding the transparency of the recent assembly election results, labeling them a "murder of democracy".

Patole emphasized the responsibility of the government and the Election Commission to address public concerns about the fairness of the electoral process. His comments were echoed by social activist Baba Adhav, who has embarked on a three-day protest in Pune against alleged misuse of electronic voting machines (EVMs).

The ruling Mahayuti coalition secured a significant victory, winning 230 of 288 assembly seats. In contrast, allegations of EVM tampering have been levied by the opposition following their substantial defeat. Baba Adhav's protest aims to draw attention to these issues and pressurize authorities to ensure electoral integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)