Maharashtra EVM Controversy: A Call for Electoral Transparency

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole has raised concerns over the transparency of the assembly election results, terming them a "murder of democracy". Social activist Baba Adhav protests against alleged EVM misuse. The opposition alleges manipulation following a dominant victory by the ruling Mahayuti.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-11-2024 15:41 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 15:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole has voiced apprehensions regarding the transparency of the recent assembly election results, labeling them a "murder of democracy".

Patole emphasized the responsibility of the government and the Election Commission to address public concerns about the fairness of the electoral process. His comments were echoed by social activist Baba Adhav, who has embarked on a three-day protest in Pune against alleged misuse of electronic voting machines (EVMs).

The ruling Mahayuti coalition secured a significant victory, winning 230 of 288 assembly seats. In contrast, allegations of EVM tampering have been levied by the opposition following their substantial defeat. Baba Adhav's protest aims to draw attention to these issues and pressurize authorities to ensure electoral integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

