Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Vows to Uphold Democracy in Wayanad

During her two-day visit to Kerala, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized the BJP for failing to follow democratic norms, likening their approach to a landslide. This was her first visit after winning the Wayanad constituency.

Speaking alongside her brother Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition, Priyanka emphasized the need for a strong judiciary and pledged to uphold the concerns of the Wayanad people in Parliament. She accused the BJP of having a 'destructive agenda' and failing to allow open discussions in Parliament.

Priyanka committed to working for the development of Wayanad, addressing issues like health, education, and tourism, and assured voters of her dedication to their aspirations and a stronger future.

