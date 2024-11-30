Debate Intensifies on EVM Credibility Amid Election Setbacks

The credibility of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) has sparked a renewed debate following the election results in Maharashtra, with some opposition parties questioning their reliability.

Rights activist Medha Patkar pointed out that several countries have ceased using EVMs, while Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has proposed reviving the use of ballot papers. "I may not be an expert, but it is factual that many countries have stopped their usage," Patkar remarked during an address in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city.

Highlighting potential vulnerabilities, Patkar noted that certain systems could be manipulated with simple electronic connections. She expressed apprehensions about the impartial enforcement of the code of conduct for elections, especially if the Election Commission holds affiliations with political parties. Additionally, Patkar voiced concerns over the Maharashtra government's "Mazi Ladki Bahin" scheme, questioning its ability to alleviate the issues faced by economically disadvantaged women despite the monthly financial assistance offered.

