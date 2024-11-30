Contentious Debate on Waqf Amendment Bill Escalates in Parliament
BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi accused opposition leaders of stalling the Waqf Amendment Bill discussions in the Joint Parliamentary Committee. Despite calls for extensions, the presentation date was set for 2025, amid concerns about interference with Waqf properties, crucial for underprivileged aid.
- Country:
- India
Tensions are rising in the parliamentary corridors over the contentious Waqf Amendment Bill, with BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi accusing opposition leaders of consistently creating chaos during Joint Parliamentary Committee meetings. According to Sarangi, opposition members have been reluctant to engage in any meaningful debate, staging multiple walkouts and consistently demanding delays.
The Chairperson of the Joint Parliamentary Committee, in response to the discord, extended the deadline for presenting the report to the final day of the 2025 budget session. The decision was formalized with a resolution to submit the report to the Lok Sabha Speaker for consideration. However, the motion was passed amid significant disorder in the House.
The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, promises significant reforms including increased transparency and strict audits to reclaim unlawfully occupied properties. Opposition voices, especially from the Samajwadi Party, have raised alarms, insisting that any disruption to the traditional Waqf system's role in aiding the underprivileged won't be tolerated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
NPP Sweeps Parliamentary Polls with Landslide Victory
Sri Lankan president's NPP secures majority in parliamentary elections: Media report
Unrest Erupts: Protesters Storm Abkhazia Parliament
Sri Lanka's Leftist Coalition Achieves Historic Parliamentary Victory
Protesters Storm Abkhazia's Parliament Square