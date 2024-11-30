Left Menu

Contentious Debate on Waqf Amendment Bill Escalates in Parliament

BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi accused opposition leaders of stalling the Waqf Amendment Bill discussions in the Joint Parliamentary Committee. Despite calls for extensions, the presentation date was set for 2025, amid concerns about interference with Waqf properties, crucial for underprivileged aid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 19:16 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 19:16 IST
Contentious Debate on Waqf Amendment Bill Escalates in Parliament
BJP MP and a member of the JPC on the Waqf Amendment Bill, Aparajita Sarangi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions are rising in the parliamentary corridors over the contentious Waqf Amendment Bill, with BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi accusing opposition leaders of consistently creating chaos during Joint Parliamentary Committee meetings. According to Sarangi, opposition members have been reluctant to engage in any meaningful debate, staging multiple walkouts and consistently demanding delays.

The Chairperson of the Joint Parliamentary Committee, in response to the discord, extended the deadline for presenting the report to the final day of the 2025 budget session. The decision was formalized with a resolution to submit the report to the Lok Sabha Speaker for consideration. However, the motion was passed amid significant disorder in the House.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, promises significant reforms including increased transparency and strict audits to reclaim unlawfully occupied properties. Opposition voices, especially from the Samajwadi Party, have raised alarms, insisting that any disruption to the traditional Waqf system's role in aiding the underprivileged won't be tolerated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024