Contentious Debate on Waqf Amendment Bill Escalates in Parliament

Tensions are rising in the parliamentary corridors over the contentious Waqf Amendment Bill, with BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi accusing opposition leaders of consistently creating chaos during Joint Parliamentary Committee meetings. According to Sarangi, opposition members have been reluctant to engage in any meaningful debate, staging multiple walkouts and consistently demanding delays.

The Chairperson of the Joint Parliamentary Committee, in response to the discord, extended the deadline for presenting the report to the final day of the 2025 budget session. The decision was formalized with a resolution to submit the report to the Lok Sabha Speaker for consideration. However, the motion was passed amid significant disorder in the House.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, promises significant reforms including increased transparency and strict audits to reclaim unlawfully occupied properties. Opposition voices, especially from the Samajwadi Party, have raised alarms, insisting that any disruption to the traditional Waqf system's role in aiding the underprivileged won't be tolerated.

(With inputs from agencies.)