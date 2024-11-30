Left Menu

Pappu Yadav Raises Alarm Over Death Threats, Slams Government Inaction

Independent MP Pappu Yadav voices concern over receiving death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and criticizes the government for inadequate security. He questions the government’s priorities and links threats to his anti-corruption efforts. Yadav urges authorities to investigate and ensure his safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 19:39 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 19:39 IST
MP Pappu Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Independent MP Pappu Yadav has raised serious concerns about alleged death threats he says he is receiving from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. On Saturday, Yadav criticized the central government for its failure to provide him with adequate security, demanding a thorough investigation into the motives behind these threats.

The Purnea MP took issue with the government's priorities, questioning why he lacks security while BJP MP Kangana Ranaut enjoys a security cover. Yadav wonders about the forces behind these threats, remarking, "Why does this person want to kill me?" He lays responsibility for investigation on intelligence agencies like IB and RAW.

Yadav connects these threats to his efforts to expose corruption in a hospital scam, which he intends to discuss in Parliament. He claims to possess audio recordings implicating a general secretary and other officials, accusing the government of inaction even after submitting all necessary reports.

Furthermore, Yadav has penned a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah, pleading for the safety of himself and his family. He states, "The authorities are aware of these threats but have done nothing to act." His calls for action highlight the urgency of addressing these threats. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

