Maharashtra's Political Power Play: Fadnavis in the Lead

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to witness the swearing-in of Maharashtra's new Mahayuti government, with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis emerging as the frontrunner for the chief minister position. The ceremony will be held at Azad Maidan, Mumbai, on December 5 at 5 PM, as confirmed by state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

Although an official announcement on the chief minister appointment is yet to be made, sources indicate Fadnavis is the primary candidate. Meanwhile, ex-CM Eknath Shinde, who has shown discontent with the new government's configuration, is down with a high fever, according to aides.

The political atmosphere remains tense as the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, despite a decisive election win, struggle to reach consensus on leadership roles. Discussions continue, with NCP accepting Fadnavis as CM, but challenges remain around Shinde's potential deputy CM role.

