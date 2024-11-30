Maharashtra's Political Power Play: Fadnavis in the Lead
Prime Minister Modi will attend the Maharashtra Mahayuti government's swearing-in alongside Devendra Fadnavis, likely the next chief minister. Shinde, the former CM, is pressurised not to become deputy CM and faces illness amid uncertainty. The alliance won the elections, but disagreements are delaying government formation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to witness the swearing-in of Maharashtra's new Mahayuti government, with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis emerging as the frontrunner for the chief minister position. The ceremony will be held at Azad Maidan, Mumbai, on December 5 at 5 PM, as confirmed by state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule.
Although an official announcement on the chief minister appointment is yet to be made, sources indicate Fadnavis is the primary candidate. Meanwhile, ex-CM Eknath Shinde, who has shown discontent with the new government's configuration, is down with a high fever, according to aides.
The political atmosphere remains tense as the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, despite a decisive election win, struggle to reach consensus on leadership roles. Discussions continue, with NCP accepting Fadnavis as CM, but challenges remain around Shinde's potential deputy CM role.
(With inputs from agencies.)
