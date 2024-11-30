Left Menu

Kejriwal Yatra Attack Sparks Political Storm in Delhi

Amid rising tensions, AAP's Arvind Kejriwal criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah following an attack by a bus marshal during his padyatra. Accusations flew, with AAP alleging BJP involvement and incompetence in law enforcement. The opposition speculated on potential staging by AAP for political gain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 22:14 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 22:14 IST
AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic escalation of political tensions, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah after being assaulted by a bus marshal during his 'padyatra'.

Kejriwal accused Shah of turning a blind eye to the rising crime in Delhi while instead targeting him to silence political dissent. In a public post, Kejriwal questioned the efficacy of such tactics, asking if stopping him would indeed curb the violence plaguing Delhi.

The incident occurred when a bus marshal, Ashok Jha, attempted to douse Kejriwal with a liquid, which police have termed 'water'. AAP leaders squarely blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for orchestrating the attack, a charge the ruling party vehemently denied.

AAP spokespersons, including Satyendra Jain and Priyanka Kakkar, alleged that the attack was an act of desperation by the BJP, which they claimed was on the verge of significant electoral losses. Punjab Chief Aman Arora described the incident as a cowardly attempt to silence Kejriwal, whereas Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj pointed to even darker motives, suggesting a possible attempt on Kejriwal's life.

However, not all opinions aligned with AAP's narrative. Congress leader Mumtaz Patel hinted that the incident might be a stunt orchestrated by AAP itself to remain in the political limelight as elections near.

(With inputs from agencies.)

