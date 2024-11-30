Left Menu

RLD Gears Up for 2027: Strengthening Roots Post-Meerapur Win

The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) celebrated a bypoll victory in Meerapur, Uttar Pradesh, inspiring leaders and workers to strengthen the party ahead of the 2027 state elections. Leaders emphasized the importance of spreading the policies of Chaudhary Charan Singh to ensure success in upcoming contests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 30-11-2024 23:59 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 23:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Following Rashtriya Lok Dal's (RLD) triumph in the Meerapur assembly bypoll, party leaders encouraged members to fortify the organization in Uttar Pradesh. This call to action sets the stage for the crucial 2027 state elections.

Trilok Tyagi, RLD's national general secretary, highlighted the mandate given from the Meerapur win and stressed the importance of solidifying the party's presence. Strengthening the RLD throughout the state was underscored as an essential mission for all party activists.

Echoing this sentiment, Ramashish Rai, RLD's UP unit chief, urged colleagues to connect with the masses by promoting Chaudhary Charan Singh's policies. Prominent figures, including Cabinet Minister Anil Kumar and the victorious Meerapur MLA Mithilesh Pal, marked their presence at the strategy meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

