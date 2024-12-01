Charles Kushner Appointed US Ambassador to France
President-elect Donald Trump has announced real estate mogul Charles Kushner as his choice for U.S. ambassador to France. Highlighting Kushner's achievements in business and philanthropy, Trump expressed confidence in his ability to serve as a strong advocate for U.S. interests abroad.
In a significant diplomatic move, President-elect Donald Trump has selected Charles Kushner, a prominent real estate mogul, as the U.S. ambassador to France. The announcement was made on Saturday, highlighting Kushner's extensive leadership and philanthropic credentials.
Trump praised Kushner as a "tremendous business leader" and "dealmaker," emphasizing his capability to advocate effectively for U.S. interests overseas. The decision underscores Trump's preference for appointees with a strong business background.
Charles Kushner, father of Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, is expected to leverage his expertise to strengthen ties between the U.S. and France, potentially redefining diplomatic relations in this new administration.
