Charles Kushner Appointed US Ambassador to France

In a significant diplomatic move, President-elect Donald Trump has selected Charles Kushner, a prominent real estate mogul, as the U.S. ambassador to France. The announcement was made on Saturday, highlighting Kushner's extensive leadership and philanthropic credentials.

Trump praised Kushner as a "tremendous business leader" and "dealmaker," emphasizing his capability to advocate effectively for U.S. interests overseas. The decision underscores Trump's preference for appointees with a strong business background.

Charles Kushner, father of Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, is expected to leverage his expertise to strengthen ties between the U.S. and France, potentially redefining diplomatic relations in this new administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)