BJP Accuses AAP MLA of Extortion in Alleged Scandal

BJP national spokesperson C R Kesavan on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), claiming its MLA Naresh Balyan was entangled in an 'extortion of money' scandal involving a gangster. Kesavan criticized the Delhi government, labeling it as 'synonymous with scams and scandals' and alleging it is 'riddled with corruption and extortion business'.

He claimed the citizens of Delhi had endured a decade of dishonesty and deceit under AAP's governance, which he described as marked by misrule. According to Kesavan, the party's misuse of power has cast a significant doubt on the future of Delhi and its residents. He referenced an alleged audio tape where Balyan purportedly discussed extortion plans with a gangster, stating this revelation rattled AAP, prompting diversionary tactics from the party.

During his remarks, Kesavan also addressed an incident involving liquid being thrown at former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. He accused AAP of dramatizing the event, suggesting that claims of it being a spirit intended to harm Kejriwal were fabricated. Additionally, BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia echoed the extortion allegations against Balyan, stating gangsters are the biggest proponents of AAP and asserting that the MLA was operating an extortion racket with Kejriwal's consent.

