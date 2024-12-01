Iceland's Political Shift: Social Democrats Lead the Charge

Iceland's political landscape saw a significant shift when the centre-left Social Democratic Alliance emerged as the largest party in a snap election. The party secured 15 seats in the 63-seat parliament, marking a decisive victory over the ruling coalition of the past seven years, according to state broadcaster RUV.

The rise of the Social Democrats, led by Kristrun Frostadottir, 36, positions her as a frontrunner for the prime minister role. Frostadottir, known for advocating the Nordic welfare model, promises to tackle Iceland's cost-of-living crisis driven by high inflation and rising borrowing costs.

The election's outcome complicates coalition formations. Bjarni Benediktsson, the Independence Party leader and current prime minister, faces challenges with his party's second-place finish at 19.4% of the votes and 14 seats. With Iceland's parliament requiring a 32-seat majority, intricate negotiations lie ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)