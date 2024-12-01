Left Menu

White House Dismisses Nuclear Weapons Return to Ukraine

The United States has dismissed the possibility of returning nuclear weapons to Ukraine, according to White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan. In an interview, Sullivan addressed speculation from a recent article suggesting that President Biden might give Ukraine nuclear arms before leaving office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2024 20:06 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 20:06 IST
White House Dismisses Nuclear Weapons Return to Ukraine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has definitively ruled out the idea of reinstating nuclear weapons in Ukraine, according to comments made by Jake Sullivan, the White House national security adviser, during an interview with ABC.

Sullivan made these remarks in response to inquiries following a month-old New York Times piece, which reported that unnamed Western officials hinted at a potential move by U.S. President Joe Biden to arm Ukraine with nuclear weapons before the conclusion of his term.

This development underscores ongoing geopolitical tensions and the U.S.'s careful navigation of its strategic commitments in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024