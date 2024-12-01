White House Dismisses Nuclear Weapons Return to Ukraine
The United States has dismissed the possibility of returning nuclear weapons to Ukraine, according to White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan. In an interview, Sullivan addressed speculation from a recent article suggesting that President Biden might give Ukraine nuclear arms before leaving office.
The United States has definitively ruled out the idea of reinstating nuclear weapons in Ukraine, according to comments made by Jake Sullivan, the White House national security adviser, during an interview with ABC.
Sullivan made these remarks in response to inquiries following a month-old New York Times piece, which reported that unnamed Western officials hinted at a potential move by U.S. President Joe Biden to arm Ukraine with nuclear weapons before the conclusion of his term.
This development underscores ongoing geopolitical tensions and the U.S.'s careful navigation of its strategic commitments in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
