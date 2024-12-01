White House Dismisses Nuclear Weapons Return to Ukraine

The United States has definitively ruled out the idea of reinstating nuclear weapons in Ukraine, according to comments made by Jake Sullivan, the White House national security adviser, during an interview with ABC.

Sullivan made these remarks in response to inquiries following a month-old New York Times piece, which reported that unnamed Western officials hinted at a potential move by U.S. President Joe Biden to arm Ukraine with nuclear weapons before the conclusion of his term.

This development underscores ongoing geopolitical tensions and the U.S.'s careful navigation of its strategic commitments in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)