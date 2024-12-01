No Alliance: Kejriwal Confirms AAP's Solo Run in Delhi Elections

Left Menu

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP convener, ruled out an alliance with Congress for the Delhi Assembly elections. Despite being part of the INDIA bloc, AAP and Congress will contest separately, as Congress blamed a previous alliance for its Lok Sabha election defeat. This sets up a three-way contest with the BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2024 20:17 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 20:17 IST
Arvind Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

Arvind Kejriwal, the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has officially dismissed the possibility of forming an alliance with the Congress party for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. This announcement could lead to a triangular contest in February's polls.

The decision follows a statement from Delhi Congress President Devendra Yadav, who confirmed his party's intention to contest the elections independently. Despite being allies in the broader INDIA bloc and fielding candidates together in the previous Lok Sabha elections, AAP and Congress both failed to secure any seats, with BJP sweeping all seven seats.

Kejriwal's declaration arrives amid AAP's campaign momentum, exemplified by their recent release of the first list of 11 candidates for the Delhi polls. Meanwhile, the BJP is intensifying its efforts to challenge AAP's stronghold after their significant defeats in the 2015 and 2020 Delhi Assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

