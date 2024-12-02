Left Menu

Karnataka BJP MLA Challenges Party Leadership Over Disciplinary Notice

Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal has been issued a show-cause notice by the party over his criticism of state leadership. This is the fourth such notice he's received, with Yatnal questioning its authenticity. Despite warnings, he remains resolute in his stance against internal corruption and dynasty politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 14:25 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 14:25 IST
BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal has once again come under scrutiny from his party, as he received his fourth show-cause notice for speaking against the state leadership. Yatnal, who has questioned the authenticity of the notice, claims it's unclear if the latest one, sent via WhatsApp, is genuinely from the BJP.

In response, Yatnal has expressed his intent to discuss the current state of the BJP in Karnataka with the party leadership. In a social media post, he affirmed his commitment to addressing issues such as Hindutva, corruption, Waqf-related matters, and dynasty politics, emphasizing his unwavering dedication to these causes.

The BJP's disciplinary action stems from Yatnal's continued public criticism of the party's state-level leadership and his failure to comply with party directives. Despite prior assurances, the party highlights ongoing acts of indiscipline. Yatnal previously alleged corruption under the Yediyurappa government, warning of further revelations if expelled.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

