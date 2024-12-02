Karnataka BJP MLA Challenges Party Leadership Over Disciplinary Notice

Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal has once again come under scrutiny from his party, as he received his fourth show-cause notice for speaking against the state leadership. Yatnal, who has questioned the authenticity of the notice, claims it's unclear if the latest one, sent via WhatsApp, is genuinely from the BJP.

In response, Yatnal has expressed his intent to discuss the current state of the BJP in Karnataka with the party leadership. In a social media post, he affirmed his commitment to addressing issues such as Hindutva, corruption, Waqf-related matters, and dynasty politics, emphasizing his unwavering dedication to these causes.

The BJP's disciplinary action stems from Yatnal's continued public criticism of the party's state-level leadership and his failure to comply with party directives. Despite prior assurances, the party highlights ongoing acts of indiscipline. Yatnal previously alleged corruption under the Yediyurappa government, warning of further revelations if expelled.

(With inputs from agencies.)