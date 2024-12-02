Parliament in Turmoil: BJP's Arun Govil Condemns Unruly Protests

In a heated critique of parliamentary proceedings, BJP MP Arun Govil has urged the opposition parties to adopt a "civilized" manner of protest, arguing that the current chaos undermines the institution's dignity. Stressing fiscal responsibility, Govil lamented the ineffective use of taxpayer money due to constant adjournments, which he attributes to the opposition's disruptive tactics.

The Lok Sabha MP from Meerut expressed his concerns about the example being set by the opposition as both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha faced adjournments on Monday amid demands for discussions on the Adani controversy, Manipur violence, and Sambhal incidents. Govil maintained that the government venue should not be turned into a stage for unruly demonstrations.

In contrast, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has called on the government to engage with the opposition to forge common ground, emphasizing that the onus lies with the current administration to ensure parliamentary operations run smoothly. Amidst this parliamentary impasse, other opposition members have sought discussions, filing motions to address issues like allegations against Gautam Adani and the violence in Manipur.

(With inputs from agencies.)