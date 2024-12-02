Left Menu

Parliament in Turmoil: BJP's Arun Govil Condemns Unruly Protests

BJP MP Arun Govil criticizes the opposition for disruptive behavior in Parliament, urging a civilized approach to protests. Amid opposition calls for discussions on pressing issues, Govil highlights the wastage of taxpayers' money due to parliamentary adjournments.

Updated: 02-12-2024 14:34 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Arun Govil (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated critique of parliamentary proceedings, BJP MP Arun Govil has urged the opposition parties to adopt a "civilized" manner of protest, arguing that the current chaos undermines the institution's dignity. Stressing fiscal responsibility, Govil lamented the ineffective use of taxpayer money due to constant adjournments, which he attributes to the opposition's disruptive tactics.

The Lok Sabha MP from Meerut expressed his concerns about the example being set by the opposition as both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha faced adjournments on Monday amid demands for discussions on the Adani controversy, Manipur violence, and Sambhal incidents. Govil maintained that the government venue should not be turned into a stage for unruly demonstrations.

In contrast, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has called on the government to engage with the opposition to forge common ground, emphasizing that the onus lies with the current administration to ensure parliamentary operations run smoothly. Amidst this parliamentary impasse, other opposition members have sought discussions, filing motions to address issues like allegations against Gautam Adani and the violence in Manipur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

