Kerala LDF to Protest Centre's Neglect of Wayanad Landslide Victims

Kerala's ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) has announced plans for a march and sit-in outside the Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram as well as at central government offices across the state on December 5. This is in protest against the central government's refusal to provide crucial aid to the landslide-affected areas in Wayanad.

In a statement released on Monday, LDF Convener T P Ramakrishnan urged the public to participate in large numbers to ensure the success of the protest. He also charged the BJP-led central government with exhibiting a discriminatory attitude towards Kerala.

This sentiment echoes earlier remarks from Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who criticized the central government for ignoring Kerala's request for financial help, particularly in the wake of the severe landslides in Wayanad that took place in July, claiming over 200 lives. Vijayan contrasted this with the substantial assistance given to other disaster-hit states, questioning whether Kerala was being sidelined.

