Parliamentary Peace: BJP and Opposition Resolve Stalemate

The BJP and opposition parties have come to an understanding, effectively putting an end to the ongoing parliamentary deadlock. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced that this would allow both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to operate without disruptions starting Tuesday.

The breakthrough was achieved during a meeting convened by Speaker Om Birla with leaders from various political factions. The agreement sets the stage for focused discussions on the Constitution in the Lower House on December 13 and 14, and in the Upper House on December 16 and 17.

The opposition had insisted on such discussions to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Constitution's adoption. Confidence runs high among participating leaders that this resolution will enable the smooth operation of Parliament moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)