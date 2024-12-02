Historic Parliament Talks Set to Commemorate Constitution's Milestone
On Monday, the government and opposition reached a consensus for upcoming discussions on the Constitution in Parliament, marking its 75th adoption anniversary. The talks are scheduled for December 13-14 in the Lower House and December 16-17 in the Upper House, following a meeting between Speaker Om Birla and party leaders.
The government and opposition parties have reached a consensus to resolve the current deadlock in Parliament, scheduling discussions on the Constitution in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.
Scheduled for December 13 and 14 in the Lower House, and December 16 and 17 in the Upper House, the discussions aim to commemorate 75 years since the Constitution's adoption. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju expressed optimism that the parliamentary proceedings would resume smoothly.
The agreement followed a meeting involving Speaker Om Birla and various party leaders. Although the opposition also seeks to address other issues like Sambhal violence and the Adani Group allegations, differing priorities among parties could influence the agenda in the coming parliamentary session.
