Rebel Assault Reignites Conflict in Syria's Aleppo

Iran-backed militias have crossed into Syria to aid its government against rebel forces in Aleppo. Reinforcements were sent as Iranian Foreign Minister Araqchi pledged ongoing support. Airstrikes by Syrian and Russian forces intensified, raising regional tensions and threatening further destabilization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 17:48 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 17:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iran-backed militias from Iraq have entered Syria to support the government in its battle against rebels in Aleppo, sources from Syria and Iraq have confirmed. On Sunday night, over 300 fighters from the Badr and Nujabaa groups arrived via a discreet route to bolster government forces.

The Syrian military, with its regional militia allies backed by Iran, has long resisted rebel forces opposing President Bashar al-Assad's administration. These alliances have proved critical in the Syrian government's fight against opposition groups.

Air strikes against rebel-held territories have intensified, driven by Syrian and Russian cooperation. With regional tensions escalating, there are concerns about further instability in an area affected by prior conflicts, as Syrian rebels, backed by various foreign entities, continue their offensives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

