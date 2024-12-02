Rebel Assault Reignites Conflict in Syria's Aleppo

Iran-backed militias from Iraq have entered Syria to support the government in its battle against rebels in Aleppo, sources from Syria and Iraq have confirmed. On Sunday night, over 300 fighters from the Badr and Nujabaa groups arrived via a discreet route to bolster government forces.

The Syrian military, with its regional militia allies backed by Iran, has long resisted rebel forces opposing President Bashar al-Assad's administration. These alliances have proved critical in the Syrian government's fight against opposition groups.

Air strikes against rebel-held territories have intensified, driven by Syrian and Russian cooperation. With regional tensions escalating, there are concerns about further instability in an area affected by prior conflicts, as Syrian rebels, backed by various foreign entities, continue their offensives.

