Rahul Gandhi's Court Absences: Legal Drama Unfolds

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's no-show at a Pune court on Monday has intensified a defamation case dispute initiated by the kin of Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar. The case stems from comments made by Gandhi during a March 2023 speech in London, which Savarkar's grandnephew Satyaki Savarkar claims are defamatory.

Gandhi's legal representative, Milind Pawar, requested exemption from the court due to the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament. The court, however, has been firm, citing contempt conditions due to Gandhi's repeated absences. A non-bailable warrant looms if Gandhi doesn't appear on January 10.

Advocate Sangram Kolhatkar, representing Satyaki Savarkar, urged the court to restrain Gandhi from making further derogatory comments. The court acknowledged this while directing the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha to attend the next hearing, adding a judicial edge to the political friction.

