Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Court Absences: Legal Drama Unfolds

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's absence in Pune court over defamation case filed by Savarkar's kin has stirred legal tension. Despite repeated summons, Gandhi's lawyer cited parliamentary sessions for absences. The court, issuing a non-bailable warrant threat, adjourned the hearing to January 10.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 02-12-2024 18:23 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 18:23 IST
Rahul Gandhi's Court Absences: Legal Drama Unfolds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's no-show at a Pune court on Monday has intensified a defamation case dispute initiated by the kin of Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar. The case stems from comments made by Gandhi during a March 2023 speech in London, which Savarkar's grandnephew Satyaki Savarkar claims are defamatory.

Gandhi's legal representative, Milind Pawar, requested exemption from the court due to the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament. The court, however, has been firm, citing contempt conditions due to Gandhi's repeated absences. A non-bailable warrant looms if Gandhi doesn't appear on January 10.

Advocate Sangram Kolhatkar, representing Satyaki Savarkar, urged the court to restrain Gandhi from making further derogatory comments. The court acknowledged this while directing the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha to attend the next hearing, adding a judicial edge to the political friction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024