Parliamentary Deadlock: TMC's Derek O'Brien Accuses BJP of Stifling Debate

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien accuses BJP of causing repeated adjournments in Parliament. Despite a recent agreement to resume discussions, he criticized the government for avoiding debate. TMC focuses on raising 'people's issues' and remains part of the INDIA bloc, highlighting concerns including a debate on the Constitution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2024 18:55 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 18:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien has strongly criticized the BJP, accusing the ruling party of orchestrating repeated adjournments in Parliament. His remarks came amidst a newfound agreement between the government and the opposition to end an ongoing legislative stalemate.

O'Brien voiced frustration over the limited parliamentary business conducted this session, attributing it to the government's alleged deliberate avoidance of discussions. He highlighted unresolved issues including deprivation of funds to West Bengal and other regional problems, emphasizing the need for meaningful dialogue in Parliament.

While confirming TMC's commitment to the INDIA bloc, O'Brien stressed the party's intention to address 'people's issues' and uphold democratic processes. An agreement has been reached to discuss the Constitution's 75th adoption anniversary in upcoming sessions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

