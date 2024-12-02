Parliamentary Deadlock: TMC's Derek O'Brien Accuses BJP of Stifling Debate
Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien accuses BJP of causing repeated adjournments in Parliament. Despite a recent agreement to resume discussions, he criticized the government for avoiding debate. TMC focuses on raising 'people's issues' and remains part of the INDIA bloc, highlighting concerns including a debate on the Constitution.
- Country:
- India
Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien has strongly criticized the BJP, accusing the ruling party of orchestrating repeated adjournments in Parliament. His remarks came amidst a newfound agreement between the government and the opposition to end an ongoing legislative stalemate.
O'Brien voiced frustration over the limited parliamentary business conducted this session, attributing it to the government's alleged deliberate avoidance of discussions. He highlighted unresolved issues including deprivation of funds to West Bengal and other regional problems, emphasizing the need for meaningful dialogue in Parliament.
While confirming TMC's commitment to the INDIA bloc, O'Brien stressed the party's intention to address 'people's issues' and uphold democratic processes. An agreement has been reached to discuss the Constitution's 75th adoption anniversary in upcoming sessions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Parliament
- BJP
- TMC
- Derek O'Brien
- government
- opposition
- impasse
- agreement
- debate
- INDIA bloc
ALSO READ
Government Increases Support for Soybean and Cotton Farmers Amid Policy Revisions
Voters have realized that opposition campaign during Lok Sabha polls was based on lies: Nitin Gadkari in interview to PTI.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Targets BJP Over Job Loss and Government Accountability
Government Eases Soybean Moisture Norms Amid Farmer Concerns
Goa Government Vows Transparency in Public Sector Hiring