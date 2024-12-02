Parliamentary Deadlock: TMC's Derek O'Brien Accuses BJP of Stifling Debate

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien has strongly criticized the BJP, accusing the ruling party of orchestrating repeated adjournments in Parliament. His remarks came amidst a newfound agreement between the government and the opposition to end an ongoing legislative stalemate.

O'Brien voiced frustration over the limited parliamentary business conducted this session, attributing it to the government's alleged deliberate avoidance of discussions. He highlighted unresolved issues including deprivation of funds to West Bengal and other regional problems, emphasizing the need for meaningful dialogue in Parliament.

While confirming TMC's commitment to the INDIA bloc, O'Brien stressed the party's intention to address 'people's issues' and uphold democratic processes. An agreement has been reached to discuss the Constitution's 75th adoption anniversary in upcoming sessions.

(With inputs from agencies.)